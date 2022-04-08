This Sunday will see Liverpool take on Manchester City in a potential Premier League title decider.

The Reds, who will travel to the Etihad on Sunday, are second in the league table on 72-points with Pep Guardiola’s sky blues narrowly ahead on 73-points.

Although there are still another eight games to play, this weekend’s mammoth encounter will undoubtedly hand the winner a major advantage in the race for the 2021-22 title.

Both sides will come into Sunday’s game in good form following mid-week Champions League quarter-final wins.

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Portugal, with Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid ensuring both English sides will head into their return legs as favourites to progress to the prestigious competition’s semi-finals.

However, although Tuesday night saw all of Liverpool’s attacking talent on offer, including new signing Luis Diaz, who netted his side’s third, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell isn’t totally convinced Klopp will start the Brazilian against Man City.

“You can go for any three out of the five,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“It just depends what Klopp thinks will work best against that City backline.

“He can go with the tried and tested, who are proven or he could play Jota and Diaz who have been the star guys lately. They have both been a revelation.

“Whoever misses out is going to be miffed but it is a squad game at the end of the day. Whoever Klopp chooses, the other two will come on. You need firepower against City, that’s for sure.

“I think he’ll go for the tried and tested though as they know what it takes to win this game.

“All of the chips are on the table now. Whoever wins that game you’d say will win the title. It would be a massive blow to whoever loses.”

The blockbuster match, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, is set to take place on 10 April, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30 p.m (UK time).