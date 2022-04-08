Transfer insider confident Manchester United flop will join Tottenham

Sam Johnstone has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, and multiple journalists have confirmed they are confident on signing the West Brom goalkeeper.

Johnstone is set to leave west Brom on a free transfer this summer, due to his contract expiring.

According to Football.London correspondent Alasdair Gold and Tom Barclay from The Sun, Tottenham are confident of bringing the England international to the club.

Spurs will be looking for a goalkeeper to rival Hugo Lloris, with current backup Pierluigi Gollini set to return to parent club Atalanta.

Johnstone started his career at Manchester United and was loaned out to a host of clubs, before signing for West Brom after failing to make an league appearance for United.