(Video) David Moyes fumes as West Ham pitch invader ruins Hammers’ attack vs. Lyon

West Ham saw their chances of reaching the Europa League’s semi-finals boosted after earning a respectable 1-1 draw against French side Lyon on Thursday night.

Although Thursday’s quarter-final first leg was a back and forth affair, the Hammers were unlucky to go down to 10 men after full-back Aaron Cresswell was harshly deemed to have pulled Moussa Dembele back.

Nevertheless, despite their man disadvantage, David Moyes watched on as winger Jarrod Bowen scored a crucial goal in the game’s second half and although Tanguy Ndombele levelled proceedings just minutes later, the first leg’s result will now mean the Hammers are still in with a shout of progressing.

However, despite the magnitude of last night’s game, one of the biggest talking points came after a West Ham fan invaded the pitch at one of the worst possible moments.

The Hammers, who were level at 1-1, were on the attack and looking to reclaim their earlier one-goal advantage but after a fan decided to run onto the pitch, the play was halted, leaving Moyes and some of the team’s players absolutely fuming.