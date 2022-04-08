(Video) Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s mammoth tie

Jurgen Klopp has heaped the praise on rival manager Pep Guardiola.

The pair are set for a mouth-watering encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with the winner set to become the odds on favourite to lift the 2021-22 Premier League title.

As things stand at the moment, both sides occupy first and second place in the league table with the Citizens just one point ahead (73) with eight games to go.

MORE: (Video) David Moyes fumes as West Ham pitch invader ruins Hammers’ attack vs. Lyon

Speaking to reporters in the lead up to this weekend’s blockbuster domestic fixture, Klopp hailed his managerial counterpart as ‘the best coach in the world’.