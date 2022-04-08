Video: Mohamed Salah breaks silence on contract situation

Mohamed Salah has spoken out on his contract situation, as talks between him and Liverpool still haven’t reached a conclusion.

Salah’s contract currently expires in June 2023, but he is yet to sign an extension.

Salah has spoken about the current situation in a recent interview with Sky Sports, posted by Football Daily, in the tweet below.

? “I can’t say yes, I can’t say no.” Mohamed Salah on whether he’s confident or not regarding the signing of a new deal with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/0dIKeB3fI3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 8, 2022

Salah is the current Premier League top scorer, so it’s obvious why Liverpool want to tie him down to a new deal.

In the interview, Salah claims he has said what he wants, but Liverpool are yet to offer him that.