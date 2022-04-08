Video: Mohamed Salah breaks silence on contract situation

Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah has spoken out on his contract situation, as talks between him and Liverpool still haven’t reached a conclusion.

Salah’s contract currently expires in June 2023, but he is yet to sign an extension.

Salah has spoken about the current situation in a recent interview with Sky Sports, posted by Football Daily, in the tweet below.

Salah is the current Premier League top scorer, so it’s obvious why Liverpool want to tie him down to a new deal.

In the interview, Salah claims he has said what he wants, but Liverpool are yet to offer him that.

