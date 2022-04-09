AC Milan a potential destination for failed Chelsea star to resurrect his career

Timo Werner could be an underdog target for AC Milan this summer to reinforce their striker position, with the German international having many chances to leave London at the end of the season.

The Chelsea forward has already asked the London club’s sports management to facilitate his departure next June according to Todofichajes and therefore Milan have joined the party.

At first, it seemed that the 26-year-old’s destination would be between Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund but the German club’s interest has cooled down in recent weeks.

The Chelsea forward spent all his career in Germany before joining Chelsea and was a big hit at RB Leipzig, where his 78 goals in 127 games grabbed him the attention of clubs such as his current club.

That move, however, has not worked out and conversations with the Blues have already taken place, although they have agreed to resume negotiations at the end of the season and they hope that in a few months the club’s situation will be more stable following the sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the sale of the club still to be sorted.

Werner has played 50 times for Chelsea since joining in the summer of 2020 and has scored only seven goals since. The German forward was an elite goalscorer in the Bundesliga but for some reason, it has not worked out in London. The 26-year-old has had some good moments but it has still been below expectations.

This summer looks like it will be the end of this failed expedition and the German international could be heading to Italy to try and refind his former self.