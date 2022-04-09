After 42 years legendary English manager decides to retire from the sport

Neil Warnock has confirmed he will not be returning to the sport after leaving Middlesborough in November and is therefore retiring at the age of 73.

The Englishman was speaking as a guest on Sky Sport’s Soccer Saturday and announced the news to Jeff Stelling, which can be seen below.

?? "It's the right time" Neil Warnock announces retirement from football management aged 73. pic.twitter.com/7rgmCk4znj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2022

Warnock, who was known to be a fiery personality on the sideline, managed a told of 16 different clubs across the country over a period of 42 years, with his longest spell coming with Sheffield United between 1999 and 2007.

The Englishman took charge of more than 1,600 games across his managerial career and some of the other clubs that the 73-year-old managed, were Leeds United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Cardiff City, to name a few.

Some of the 73-year-old’s achievements include: winning a record eight Football League promotions and leading Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff to the Premier League. He also holds the record for the most games managed in English professional football.

Warnock is considered a legendary figure in English football and as Stelling joked in the video, it will be a relief to referees around the country knowing the former Sheffield United boss will not be returning.

After an incredible 42 year stint, let’s hope Warnock enjoys retirement as much as he did harassing referees.