Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has taken a dig at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire whilst streaming on Twitch.

The defender’s Twitch account, thatboydavies19, has 295K followers and it is a platform in which the 21-year-old plays the videogame FIFA and reacts to stuff, but it has also become a place where the Canadians comments and opinions have been taken for news.

The latest comment taken regards United captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the Bayern left-back stated: “Can you imagine you’re Ronaldo, right? One of the greatest players ever, in the 21st century.”

“Harry Maguire is your captain. You refer to him as captain – I don’t know what he says to him.”

Maguire has been enduring a torrid season at United so far and the fact the Englishman has the captain’s armband is a source of some of the United fan’s frustrations.

The England international was also booed whilst on international duty recently and it seems wherever the defender goes abuse follows.

This latest comment from a fellow professional only adds to this and although Davies says it in jest, it is yet another cheap shot at the United captain, along with the thousands already taken at him this season.