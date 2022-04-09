Antonio Conte decides that Tottenham midfielder has no future at the club

Antonio Conte has made up his mind for Tottenham to sell Tanguy Ndombele this summer regardless of how the 25-year-old finishes the season at Lyon, with “no way back” for the midfielder at the club.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Lyon and has been unhappy at Spurs for a while after trying to seal a move away earlier this season, as reported by Sky Sports.

Now, however, he could get his wish, as a Tottenham source has told Football Insider that there is no future for Ndombele at the club even if, as expected, Lyon do not trigger the £50million-plus option in his deal.

“There’s no way back” for Ndombele, the source explained, as Conte does not regard him as capable of slotting into his team.

The midfielder is Spur’s record signing having signed for the London club in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £63million according to Sky Sports.

The move, however, has been a failure and now Tottenham’s preference is to agree to a permanent transfer for his departure.

Prior to completing the loan move to France, Ndombele had played just 886 minutes of football for Tottenham during this campaign and made just one Premier League start under Conte.

Ndombele has played for Spurs 63 times and now that seems to be coming to an end. The Frenchman has proven to be very talented but has not been able to take that talent any further in London, resulting in his career stagnating.

Hopefully, we can all see him flourish wherever the 25-year-old ends up next.