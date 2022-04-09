Antonio Conte suggests the one signing that could help Harry Kane

Antonio Conte has suggested the one signing that could help to maximise Harry Kane.

Kane has been in excellent form, especially since the turn of the year, but Conte is looking for another signing to help Harry Kane.

“Harry, he was born a striker, however, he has the talent and quality to play like a No.10 with another striker in front of him, but I like to have him as a striker and then eventually another No.10,” said Conte, as relayed by 90min.

Tottenham are interested in bringing Christan Eriksen back to the club, according to iNews. The Danish international has been performing well for Brentford, since returning to the Premier League.

Although Kane is excellent at dropping in and creating for others, if Spurs sign a player to do that job for him, the goals are going to fly in.

