Arsenal place €30million price tag on 26-year-old star ahead of busy summer

Arsenal will listen to offers for winger Nicolas Pépé in the summer and it will cost any interested party no less than €30 million euros according to calciomercato.

The player’s contract is expiring in 2024 and Arsenal have now set their price ahead of a busy window for Gunners, where they will be looking to offload fringe players and strengthen the squad in order to close the gap on the top three in the Premier League.

There has been no concrete interest from any particular club in the Arsenal winger as of yet, but with a price tag as low as €30million for a player with Pepe’s talent, there will surely be a few suitors.

Pepe joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee of £72million, as by reported Sky Sports, and the player stated upon signing for the London club: “Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me. I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward.”

Unfortunately, that reward has not worked out for Pepe and his time at Arsenal has been underwhelming. The Ivory Coast international has failed to nail down a starting spot under Mikel Arteta and is restricted to minutes here and there from the bench.

Pepe has played 75 games for the Gunners since joining in 2019 and has scored 16 goals. This season the 26-year-old has only played 18 times for the London club, 10 of which were from the bench, and has scored three goals with a further five assists so far.

Pepe looks certain to leave North London this summer and it will be interesting to see who queues up for the Gunner’s record signing.