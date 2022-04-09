Carlos Tevez has been linked with a shock move back to the Premier League, despite being 38-years-old.

Tevez is currently out of contract after spending a few years back in Argentina with Boca Juniors. The Argentine played for West Ham, Manchester City and Manchester United during his time in the Premier League, and he might be about to add another club to that list.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via The Sun, Tevez is to visit the Tottenham training ground next week, to link up with Antonio Conte, who managed him during his time at Juventus.

Tevez left the Premier League in 2013 and has since played in Italy, China and Argentina. Conte currently only has one out and out senior striker at the club, so a free transfer for Tevez might not be the worst idea.

The main concern would be his age and fitness. Undoubtedly, the Chinese and Argentinian leagues aren’t the same level as the Premier League, so proving he can handle it physically will be vital to securing a move.

Tevez hasn’t played since May 2021, so unless he’s been heavily working on hit fitness in his spare time, it’s going to be difficult for him to keep up with the pace of the English game.