Former Manchester United man rejects return to the club

Former Manchester United man Robin van Persie has rejected the chance to re-join the club under Erik ten Hag.

Van Persie is currently the assistant manager at Feyenoord and has been linked with a move back to Manchester United.

According to ESPN, via Soccer News, he has rejected the chance to link up with fellow Dutchman Ten Hag, who is close to being named the new Manchester United manager, reported by the Daily Mail.

The report claims the Former Manchester United man is happy in his current role at Feyenoord, the club he started his career with.

Van Persie won a league title during his time at United, scoring 58 goals, after his controversial move from Premier League rivals Arsenal.