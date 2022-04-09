Former Tottenham star admits he thought he made a mistake leaving the club

Former Tottenham man Kyle Walker admits he felt he made a mistake leaving the club in 2017.

Walker left Tottenham for Manchester City in 2017, where he has gone on to win multiple trophies. Although it may look like the right move now, Walker didn’t think so shortly after he left.

“Anyway, we did a training session and the lads, for whatever reason, weren’t on it and I rang my dad and said: ‘Dad, I don’t know if I’ve made a mistake here’. But as soon as it got to the first game of the season, Brighton away, it was like it just clicked, ‘Okay, we’re going on to win the Premier League’. And we destroyed it,” said Walker, speaking to The Telegraph.

When you’re comfortable at a club, having played there for many years, sometimes taking the step to move cities and clubs can be a daunting prospect. In hindsight, the move to Manchester City was the right decision for Walker.