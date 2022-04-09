Manchester City have joined the race for Liverpool and Newcastle target Mikel Merino.

Merino, previously of Newcastle, has become a regular for both club and country since leaving the Premier League. Currently plying his trade at Real Sociedad, Merino has also played 11 times for Spain.

Merino failed to impress in his first spell in the Premier League, but now Manchester City have joined the race to bring him back.

According to journalist Kike Marin, as seen in the tweet below, Manchester City are interested in the midfielder, who has a €60m release clause.

? El Manchester City es el club de la Premier que está interesado en fichar a @mikelmerino1 Normal dado su grandísimo rendimiento en la @RealSociedad El navarro renovó en 2020 hasta 2025 con una cláusula de € 60 M, una cantidad asumible por el City… y los vale. Él decidirá. pic.twitter.com/7029lBrvRR — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) April 9, 2022

Merino has been linked to Newcastle and Liverpool recently, according to Fichajes.

The 25-year-old suits Pep Guardiola’s style of play, so you can see why he’s interested in the midfielder. He’s a technically gifted holding midfielder, who can also break up play.

A move to the Premier League with Newcastle was probably too soon for the Spaniard, who was still young at the time. Now he’s gained experience in Spain for club and country, it could be the time to return to England.

Real Sociedad are unlikely to want to sell their midfielder, but due to his release clause, they may have little say in the matter.