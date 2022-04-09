Manchester City join the race for €60m Liverpool and Newcastle target

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have joined the race for Liverpool and Newcastle target Mikel Merino.

Merino, previously of Newcastle, has become a regular for both club and country since leaving the Premier League. Currently plying his trade at Real Sociedad, Merino has also played 11 times for Spain.

Merino failed to impress in his first spell in the Premier League, but now Manchester City have joined the race to bring him back.

According to journalist Kike Marin, as seen in the tweet below, Manchester City are interested in the midfielder, who has a €60m release clause.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United looking into incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo
Video: Son completes his hat-trick with quickfire double for Tottenham
Video: Tottenham double their lead through Kulusevski goal

Merino has been linked to Newcastle and Liverpool recently, according to Fichajes.

The 25-year-old suits Pep Guardiola’s style of play, so you can see why he’s interested in the midfielder. He’s a technically gifted holding midfielder, who can also break up play.

A move to the Premier League with Newcastle was probably too soon for the Spaniard, who was still young at the time. Now he’s gained experience in Spain for club and country, it could be the time to return to England.

Real Sociedad are unlikely to want to sell their midfielder, but due to his release clause, they may have little say in the matter.

More Stories Mikel Merino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.