Speaking for Sky Sports, Paul Merson believes Tottenham duo, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son are uneffective if Harry Kane doesn’t play.

Kulusevski is enjoying a good season since his loan move in January and Heung-Min Son has already bagged 15 times in Premier League this season. Two more goals than Harry Kane.

“Son and Kulusevski play when Kane plays. If Kane doesn’t turn up, the other two aren’t playing, believe me. If Son is making runs, who’s finding him?

“If Harry Kane doesn’t turn up, Tottenham aren’t winning any game.”

Tottenham know how important is Harry Kane for the team and are hoping he stays beyond this season. They have already made great strides since January as Conte team now find themselves in good position to play Champions League football next season with Arsenal dropping points in last three games.