Real Madrid have entered the race for Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has been impressive since moving to Spain from Bournemouth, and naturally, this has attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have now entered the race for the Villareal winger, who also report Liverpool and Manchester United’s interest.

The interest in Danjuma is mainly down to Eden Hazard potentially leaving, and the Dutch international will be brought in as his replacement.

Danjuma has been in fine form this season, especially in Europe. Six goals in nine Champions League games has been vital for Villareal’s excellent run, which sees them in the Quarter Finals.

The 25-year-old has played in multiple positions this season, so his versatility could be attractive to Carlo Ancelotti. Danjuma is comfortable playing on the wing, but has recently been played in a centre forward role.

A move to Manchester United could also be an exciting one for Danjuma, especially if Erik ten Hag takes over at the club. Both sharing the same nationality, linking up with Ten Hag could be his preferred move.