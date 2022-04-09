Rio Ferdinand “worried” about one Manchester United star

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his worry for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after a string of poor performances.

Rashford has struggled this season for Manchester United, and former player Ferdinand is worried about what is happening to the young attacker.

“He’s left me worried and I’m asking a lot of questions about what is going on behind the scenes. Slumped shoulders, not as confident,” said Ferdinand, speaking to BT Sport, relayed by The Sun.

Ferdinand is worried about Rashford not only on the pitch but off it too. His performances have gone rapidly downhill this season, and his body language doesn’t make him look like a happy player.

“I don’t think he can hide it through his body language. He wants some success back at the club. The uncertainty with the manager and his contract,” added Ferdinand.

Maybe a new manager will allow him to have a fresh start. Erik ten Hag, if he was to become manager, may look to bring in his own players, which could hamper Rashford’s development.

A move away from the club is probably the right move for Rashford, especially if he wants to push on and get into the England squad for the World Cup in the winter.

Rashford has managed just five goals in all competitions this season, compared to 21 last campaign.