Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal in the Everton versus Manchester United game after a wicked deflection from Harry Maguire.

Richarlison got himself into an excellent position, picking out Alex Iwobi who failed to control the ball. Thankfully, it fell to the feet of Gordon who rifled the ball against Maguire, completely wrongfooting David De Gea.

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN Canada.

Anthony Gordon with a vital goal for Everton ? A big deflection, but the Goodison Park crowd won't care one bit, listen to that roar! pic.twitter.com/AkPtyTBF5Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2022

First blood to Everton! ? A potentially massive goal by Anthony Gordon ? pic.twitter.com/PVwe0a8xOV — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

When you’re battling near the relegation zone, you sometimes need a little bit of luck. There wasn’t much Maguire could do, but the deflection took the ball away from De Gea who looked like he may have been able to save it.