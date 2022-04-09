Video: Anthony Gordon opens the scoring for Everton after wicked Harry Maguire deflection

Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal in the Everton versus Manchester United game after a wicked deflection from Harry Maguire.

Richarlison got himself into an excellent position, picking out Alex Iwobi who failed to control the ball. Thankfully, it fell to the feet of Gordon who rifled the ball against Maguire, completely wrongfooting David De Gea.

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN Canada.

When you’re battling near the relegation zone, you sometimes need a little bit of luck. There wasn’t much Maguire could do, but the deflection took the ball away from De Gea who looked like he may have been able to save it.

