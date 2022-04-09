Video: Chelsea with quickfire double to extend their lead

Mason Mount and Timo Werner score in quick succession to all but seal the game for Chelsea away to Southampton.

Mount drilled one in from long range, leaving Fraser Forster no chance. Shortly after, Werner pounced on a Southampton mistake, before staying composed to round the goalkeeper and finish.

Pictures below from Peacock USA, DAZN Canada, and Beinsports.

Timo Werner, what a goal. 3-0 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/biyfVk3n2C — CFC TJ (@EHazardFC) April 9, 2022

Timo Werner adds a third for Chelsea after also hitting the bar and post in the first 21 minutes. ? pic.twitter.com/myC7QmRZbH — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

#PremierLeague | ¡Golazo de Mount! Chelsea comienza ganando 2-0 con un gol y una asistencia de Mason Mount pic.twitter.com/jVjExqdgQb — En el VAR (@EnElVar) April 9, 2022

Chelsea are running riot. ? Mason Mount with a quality finish. ? pic.twitter.com/GIprGQ4fPX — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

The goals from Mount and Werner gave Chelsea a three goal lead away from home, showing great character to bounce back from defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Alonso gave Southampton the lead early on, with a drilled finish into the corner.