Video: Harry Maguire has embarrassing moment which sums up season

Manchester United FC
Harry Maguire is having a torrid season and it does not look like it is going to get better anytime soon after an embarrassing moment in Manchester United’s match with Everton. 

During the first half of United’s 1-0 defeat to the Toffees, the England international shouted for a handball but in Harry Maguire like fashion, it was against his own teammate, which can be seen in the video below.

Footage courtesy of USA Network

Maguire was involved in the goal just a minute beforehand, in which Anthony Gordon’s shot deflected off the United captain before hitting the net, as this tough period continues for the centre-back.

 

