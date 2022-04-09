Video: Manchester United looking into incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo, where he appears to stamp on a mobile phone whilst walking off the pitch.

Ronaldo was visibly disappointed with his team’s performance against Everton and took it out on an object on the floor, which is reportedly a mobile phone.

Manchester United are investigating the incident, according to Sky Sports, as seen in the tweet below, along with the video of the event.

Ronaldo was undoubtedly disappointed in his performance, as well as the rest of his team. The result leaves them with just one win in seven, and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for Champions League football.

