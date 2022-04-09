Video: Marcos Alonso drills one into the far corner to give Chelsea the lead

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Marcos Alonso drilled a strike into the far corner to give Chelsea the lead, after great work from Mason Mount.

Mount chested the ball down before flicking it into the path of Alonso, who drilled the ball into the far corner.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports and DAZN Canada.

The goal was Alonso’s second in the Premier League this season, and Chelsea’s wing-backs are given a lot of attacking freedom due to Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James have eight league goals between them, and Alonso has added to that as he takes Chilwell’s place due to injury.

