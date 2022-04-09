Marcos Alonso drilled a strike into the far corner to give Chelsea the lead, after great work from Mason Mount.

Mount chested the ball down before flicking it into the path of Alonso, who drilled the ball into the far corner.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports and DAZN Canada.

#PremierLeague | Gol de Marcos Alonso Pero todas las miradas van a ir a la espectacular asistencia de Mason Mount ?pic.twitter.com/NU6Xkah16P — En el VAR (@EnElVar) April 9, 2022

Marcos Alonso with his first Premier League goal for Chelsea since the opening day of the season. ? pic.twitter.com/luq5ZOJhij — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

The goal was Alonso’s second in the Premier League this season, and Chelsea’s wing-backs are given a lot of attacking freedom due to Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James have eight league goals between them, and Alonso has added to that as he takes Chilwell’s place due to injury.