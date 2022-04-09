Video: Martin Odegaard scores long-range stunner for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard scored from long-range after a slight deflection to grab Arsenal a consolation late in the game.
Odegaard picked up the ball from distance and unleashed a strike that flew into the top corner.
Unfortunately for Arsenal, the goal was only a consolation and Brighton held on to win the game.
Odegaard played in a deeper position to normal due to injuries in the Arsenal squad. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were unavailable, meaning Odegaard slotted into centre midfield and Xhaka filled in at left-back.