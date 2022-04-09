Enock Mwepu doubled Brighton’s lead against Arsenal with a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

Mwepu drilled the ball from the edge of the area beyond Aaron Ramsdale after excellent work down the left-hand side.

The goal doubled Brighton’s advantage, scoring their second without reply against in-form Arsenal.

Pictures from ESPN and DAZN Canada.

CAICEDO ASISTENCIA A MWEPU PAL 2X0 DEL BRIGHTON AL ARSENAL DE VISITA 0X2. M65 pic.twitter.com/1gipyLKVTC — ??????? (@LYNEKERLP) April 9, 2022

Enock Mwepu with a superb finish as Brighton double their lead! ? pic.twitter.com/G5e7bSLuSF — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

Mwepu has struggled for regular game time this season, so will be hoping his goal will have helped his chances of breaking into Graham Potter’s team regularly. The 24-year-old was playing in his 13th game of the season against Arsenal.