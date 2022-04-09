Video: Raphinha scores beauty against Watford in huge relegation scrap

Raphinha has put Leeds United 1-0 up after scoring a beauty against Watford in what is a huge match in the Premier League relegation battle.

The goal which can be seen below saw the Brazilian receive the ball just outside the box from Dan James, before turning and hitting the ball sweetly past Watford keeper Ben Foster.

ai papai que golaço do Raphinha pic.twitter.com/TFJ8qTNO3y — ?????? (@leleleospfc) April 9, 2022

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports

If the result stays the way it is, Leeds will be 11 points ahead of the Watford and nine points clear of the relegation zone.