Video: Son completes his hat-trick with quickfire double for Tottenham

Heung-Min Son completed his hattrick for Tottenham against Aston Villa with two tidy finishes in quick succession.

Son firstly latched onto a clever flick from Harry Kane, and gave Emi Martinez no chance to score his second of the game. Shortly after, great work from Dejan Kulusevski lead to him rolling the ball to Son, who fired home.

Pictures from Sport.TV, Sky Sports, and NBC Sports,

It's THAT duo again! Kane and Son combine for the 40th time! Kane with the excellent flick on header to Son Heung-Min who extends Tottenham's lead to 3-0! ?: @NBC, @peacockTV, @NBCUniverso #AVLTOT | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/jGphte0ifC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 9, 2022

Heung-min Son ? Harry Kane Class finish again from Son! 3-0 to Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/dR2FkhNLsA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2022

HAT-TRICK FOR SON!! ??? There is NO stopping him today! Three GREAT goals ? pic.twitter.com/340r6RHfkG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2022

The second goal meant Son overtook Mohamed Salah in non-penalty goals this season. Overall, he is now only three behind Salah, with 17 goals. The Egyptian is the current top goal scorer in the Premier League with 20.