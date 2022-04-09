Video: Son completes his hat-trick with quickfire double for Tottenham

Heung-Min Son completed his hattrick for Tottenham against Aston Villa with two tidy finishes in quick succession.

Son firstly latched onto a clever flick from Harry Kane, and gave Emi Martinez no chance to score his second of the game. Shortly after, great work from Dejan Kulusevski lead to him rolling the ball to Son, who fired home.

Pictures from Sport.TV, Sky Sports, and NBC Sports,

The second goal meant Son overtook Mohamed Salah in non-penalty goals this season. Overall, he is now only three behind Salah, with 17 goals. The Egyptian is the current top goal scorer in the Premier League with 20.

