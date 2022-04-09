Son Heung-Min gave Tottenham the lead when he rifled a rebound in off the post after a Harry Kane strike.

The ball fell to Son on the edge of the area, and he left Emi Martinez no chance as it bounced off the post and in.

The goal came after just three minutes, the perfect start for Antonio Conte’s side.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and DAZN Canada.

WHAT A START! ? Son gives Spurs the lead at Villa Park inside three minutes! pic.twitter.com/sJu2A9FDXD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2022

Spurs mean business! ? What a strike from Son! ? pic.twitter.com/fUZ5BYVPbe — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

The goal was Tottenham’s 31st of the calendar year, more than any other team in the Premier League. The appointment of Conte has so forced had the impact Daniel Levy would have hoped.