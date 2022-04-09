Video: Son gives Tottenham the lead with venomous strike from the edge of the area

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Son Heung-Min gave Tottenham the lead when he rifled a rebound in off the post after a Harry Kane strike.

The ball fell to Son on the edge of the area, and he left Emi Martinez no chance as it bounced off the post and in.

The goal came after just three minutes, the perfect start for Antonio Conte’s side.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and DAZN Canada.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Martin Odegaard scores long-range stunner for Arsenal
Video: Mwepu doubles Brighton’s lead against Arsenal with stunning strike
Video: Werner and Mount both grab their second goals of the game in quick succession

The goal was Tottenham’s 31st of the calendar year, more than any other team in the Premier League. The appointment of Conte has so forced had the impact Daniel Levy would have hoped.

 

 

More Stories Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.