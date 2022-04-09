Video: Tottenham double their lead through Kulusevski goal

Tottenham doubled their lead through a Dejan Kulusevski goal after an excellent flick-on from Harry Kane.

Kulusevski latched on to Kane’s header, but had it all to do when standing up Tyrone Mings. He shifted it onto his left foot before rifling it past Emi Martinez.

The goal came shortly after half-time, giving Tottenham a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa.

The goal was Kulusevski’s third since joining Tottenham in January. The Swedish winger is only currently on loan from Juventus, but after a string of positive performances, Antonio Conte is likely to want to secure him on a permanent deal.