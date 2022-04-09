After excellent work down the right-hand side, Leandro Trossard fired one into the top corner to give Brighton the lead away to Arsenal.

Trossard was in acres of space in the middle of the area and had to stroke one into the corner beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The goal gave Brighton the lead away to Arsenal, and it was only their second goal in the last eight games.

Pictures from DAZN Canada, Bein Sports, and ESPN.

Goal Brighton Trossard scores for gives Brighton the lead what a hit pic.twitter.com/EMqJJnlYMR — FootyClips (@Akamise233) April 9, 2022

Arsenal behind at home to a brilliant Leandro Trossard finish. ? pic.twitter.com/YsYPbVIGp2 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 9, 2022

Brighton have struggled for goals this season, just as they did last campaign. Only Burnley and Norwich have managed less goals in the Premier League this season.