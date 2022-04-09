Video: Trossard fires one into the top corner to give Brighton the lead at Arsenal

After excellent work down the right-hand side, Leandro Trossard fired one into the top corner to give Brighton the lead away to Arsenal.

Trossard was in acres of space in the middle of the area and had to stroke one into the corner beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The goal gave Brighton the lead away to Arsenal, and it was only their second goal in the last eight games.

Pictures from DAZN Canada, Bein Sports, and ESPN.

Brighton have struggled for goals this season, just as they did last campaign. Only Burnley and Norwich have managed less goals in the Premier League this season.

  1. Arsenal goal ruled os.Not surprusing.
    I bet theres a conspiracy to stop Arsenal winning or finish 4th.Recall the MC game.
    Same plot and nothing else.
    Thats why I no trust the var and mo

