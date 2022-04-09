West Ham fear they could lose best player to Newcastle in lucrative deal

Newcastle United will compete with any interested clubs in the race for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen this summer as they look to build a competitive squad for next season.

This is according to 90min, who report that West Ham have already held initial discussions about a new contract with Bowen, whose current deal expires in 2025, and are now under major pressure to make him one of their highest-paid players and if they fail to do so could lose him to interest clubs, such as Newcastle.

The 25-year-old has been in incredible form this season for the Hammers, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions this season, making the Englishman the club’s top scorer and player of the season so far.

Bowen’s 17 goal involvements in the Premier League- nine goals and eight assists – is the highest of any English player in the division and he had been tipped to break into Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad – only to see a fractured bone in his foot rule out a possible call-up for March’s international friendlies.

The winger is certainly playing like a man who wants to be on the plane to Qatar in November and if he keeps this recent form up, no one will be able to deny him that spot.

For this reason, Bowen would be a great signing for Newcastle and a big lucrative deal with their newfound riches could secure his signature next season.

The West Ham man has also been a target for Liverpool for a while now, according to the Liverpool Echo, and that is certainly a club that could snatch him away from both West Ham and Newcastle, as the player would certainly want to develop further under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, who has an impressive ability to improve players.

There is no transfer fee mentioned in the report but the Hammers would surely take a hard-nosed approach to any negotiations in the same way they are with Declan Rice. The fee would surely be north of the £50milliom mark, as West Ham can fall back on the 25-year-olds long contract.

West Ham might be able to keep him for now with that long commitment but if the Englishman keeps up this incredible form, it won’t be long before these clubs are back knocking at the door.