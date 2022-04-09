West Ham will reportedly have to pay £66m for Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos.

Ocampos has been linked with a move to West Ham, and Estadio Deportivo are reporting that Sevilla are looking to extend his contract, with a release clause that could be as high as £66m.

Ocampos is comfortable playing on either wing as well as through the middle, so will offer David Moyes’ side increased squad depth in forward positions.

Michail Antonio has recently turned 32, so signing a replacement for the striker, who is already injury prone, is a smart move from West Ham.