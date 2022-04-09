West Ham star who started against Lyon now set to be sold

West Ham United winger Said Benrahma could be sold in the summer transfer window after failing to impress David Moyes this season. 

This has been claimed by club insiders Claret and Hugh who suggest that Benrahma simply isn’t a Moyes type player.

The Algerian international started the season on fire, after impressing as well during the pre-season, bagging three goals and two assists in the opening five games of the Premier League but has failed to have a similar impact since and is often hooked off by Moyes early in games the 26-year-old starts.

Moyes is not Benrahma’s biggest fan

 

Benrahma joined West Ham on a permanent deal for an initial £20million in January 2021 according to Sky Sports, after being on loan at the club during the months prior.

The Algerian has struggled to make much of an impact during his first season at the London Stadium and the same has occurred during this campaign, after failing to build on that great start.

The winger has nine goals and six assists across 40 games in all competitions this season and is the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

The 26-year-old is a very talented player, which is easy to identify when watching the Algerian international but it is not too harsh to expect more from that talent.

The Algerian is certainly not benefiting from Moyes’s tough love and maybe if he cherished his talent more the Scot might see better results.

This could be a reason for Benrahma’s recent form and that’s why it is likely the two-part way. Whoever gets the Algerian will be getting a fine player, especially if they can extract all that talent out.

