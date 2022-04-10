Borussia Dortmund have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Eden Hazard.

Hazard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid, after some disappointing performances for the Spanish giants since moving from Chelsea. A move away from the club could reignite his form, which saw him dominate the Premier League for many years.

According to Cadena SER, Dortmund are interested in bringing Hazard to Germany, where he can link up with his brother. Thorgan Hazard currently plays for the German side and is the younger of the two siblings.

Unfortunately for Dortmund, Hazard has reportedly said he wants to see out his contract at Real Madrid, which currently expires next year, according to Marca.

Hazard reportedly earns over £400,000 a week at Madrid, according to The Sun, so it’s understandable why he wants to see out his contract. After declining in form over the years, he’s unlikely to receive an offer anywhere near that figure.

In the end, it will come down to whether Hazard wants to prioritise money or play football. At the moment, he’s not playing regularly in Spain, so if he wants to end his career on a high, he should leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.