Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in “wedding of the decade” in Miami

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot yesterday in what is being branded the “wedding of the decade”.

David Beckham’s son, 23, had a huge wedding party in Miami with plenty of celebrity guests such as Gordon Ramsay, 55, tennis superstar Serena Williams, 40, actress Eva Longoria, 47, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, 46, and Melanie Chisholm, 48, supermodels Gigi Hadid, 26, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, former footballer Phil Neville, 45, and Brooklyn’s god-father Dave Gardner, 44.

The lavish ceremony cost an estimated £3million, while the Beckhams welcomed Nicola into their family with a moving pre-wedding speech.

Speaking on Friday, former England captain Beckham said: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

One guest said: “It was a very special occasion with lots of personal touches. Brooklyn and Nicola clearly put a lot of thought and effort into making the day as special as possible.

“They both looked stunning, and very much in love. Both of their families are very proud of them and delighted to see them so happy.”

Another guest said: “Nicola looked absolutely stunning — and Brooklyn was blown away.”