Chelsea at risk of losing good luck charm in transfer to CL giants

Chelsea could reportedly be at risk of losing a top class player who seems to act like a bit of a magnet to the game’s biggest trophies.

That man is Jorginho – a key cog for the Blues as they won the Champions League last season, before then helping Italy win Euro 2020 in the summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, citing the print edition of Tuttosport, Jorginho is now a summer transfer target for Juventus.

Chelsea fans might be in two minds about this, as it wouldn’t necessarily be the worst time to cash in on Jorginho, who is not getting any younger, while the club could perhaps benefit from making some changes to freshen things up in the middle of the park.

Still, given that Jorginho does seem to be a trophy-winning machine, perhaps the west London giants should keep hold of him for a bit longer!

Juventus would no doubt love to have the Italy international acting as that good luck charm for them, especially as they’ve under-achieved in the Champions League for some time now, whilst also losing their dominance in Serie A as well in the last year or so.

Much will surely depend on what happens with Chelsea’s ownership this summer, with the club currently unable to do any business while owner Roman Abramovich is sanctioned.