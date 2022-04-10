Chelsea contact in-form Arsenal ace over transfer to go through takeover is done

Chelsea are targeting Arsenal academy product Khayon Edwards as they look to bolster the attack of their own academic with the acquisition of the 18-year-old, according to Goal.

The young Gunner has posted a sensational 16 goals and five assists in just 16 games this season in the Under-18 Premier League, trailing only Oakley Cannonier of Liverpool in the goalscoring charts (Transfermarkt).

Chelsea – a historically unbeatable side at academy level – producing the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and, Tammy Abraham, among others, have found themselves struggling this season, currently sitting sixth in the England South table, but do sit one place above Arsenal, with three games in hand over the Gunners.

So what’s all the fuss surrounding Edwards? Well, despite his prolific goal-scoring form, the youngster currently operates under the same agent as two other young Arsenal talents – Folarin Balogun and Bukayo Saka, who have seemingly already cemented themselves in Arsenal’s future plans.

Outside of the academy level, Edwards has also attracted some interest from Brighton, Leeds, and Southampton, as well as a number of unnamed German clubs, according to Goal.

Although Edwards can leave for free in the summer, Arsenal will be entitled to some financial compensation for their development of the player, as with most academy prospects in England.

Edwards may be at the back of a fairly long cue for Arsenal’s starting spot up-front, however with the recent departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the potential imminent departure of out-of-form striker, Alexandre Lacazette, the job post may be opening. Arsenal could possess a ‘triple-threat’ attack of academy graduates, with Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun already getting a taste of senior football – it only makes sense for Edwards to be the next-in-line. Arteta has never shied away from gifting youngsters an opportunity and with Saka and Smith-Rowe setting the standard – the future of Arsenal may be very bright.