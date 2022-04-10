Chelsea star could leave on loan amid tense relationship with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly a target for his former club Inter Milan on loan this summer, amid an ongoing tense relationship with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku looked an exciting signing when he joined Chelsea from Inter last summer, but he’s failed to live up to expectations and could already be set for a quick return to Italy.

According to Football Insider, Inter would be ready to re-sign Lukaku on loan, and one imagines there’s a chance he’d be allowed to leave due to his apparently “tense” relationship with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed with how this deal has worked out, as Lukaku clearly has enormous potential, but he also had similar struggles in a recent spell at Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea
It’s not clear why it’s gone so wrong for the Belgium international in the Premier League in recent times, but it might be for the best if CFC let him leave.

Kai Havertz now seems to be ahead of Lukaku in the pecking order in Tuchel’s side, and the club might also do well to take to the market for another centre-forward this summer.

