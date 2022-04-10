Cristiano Ronaldo admits to struggling to “deal with emotions” during fan incident at Goodison Park

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to apologise for an incident involving a fan’s mobile phone, following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ronaldo appeared to knock a mobile phone out of an Everton fan’s hand as he expressed his frustration to his side’s defeat at full-time. Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for his outburst, stating, “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game”, Ronaldo went on to say.

Ronaldo concluded the post by offering the young Everton fan an invite to attend a later game at Old Trafford as a further demonstration of his regret and means of apology for smashing the youngster’s phone.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”, wrote Ronaldo.

#MUFC are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and what eyewitnesses say was a mobile phone hitting the ground after his side's defeat at Goodison Park. [?] @EvertonHub pic.twitter.com/sZs1jnnUja — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2022

Manchester United will now look into the incident that was caught on film by a fellow Everton supporter and swiftly shared around social media.

The loss to relegation strugglers, Everton, leaves Manchester United in 7th place in the Premier League table, six points adrift from Spurs who occupy the much sought-after fourth spot. Missing out on Champions League football could be detrimental to United in a number of ways next season, potentially being a catalyst for high-profile departures, as we as making the likelihood of high-profile incoming much more difficult. It will also mean a loss of cash in the form of performance-based incentives from club sponsors, further restricting their finances in the coming season.