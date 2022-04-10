Ex-Premier League ace admits he’s never liked Cristiano Ronaldo, slams Man Utd star for thinking he’s “God”

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique admits he’s never liked Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as a person.

The Spaniard took to his official Twitter account to hit out at the video clip of Ronaldo, 37, seeming to hit a phone out of a fan’s hand after the Red Devils’ 1-0 defeat away to Everton yesterday.

See below as former Reds defender Enrique hits out at Ronaldo, slamming the Portugal international for seeming to think he’s “God”, though he also concedes he’s still one of the best players to play the game, even if he doesn’t like him as a person and never has…

I always said it. Don't like him he believe is God and can do whatever he wants. That doesn't take that is been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person don't like him pic.twitter.com/6ldv6HsmcU — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 10, 2022

Ronaldo certainly has a bit of a reputation for being arrogant and petulant, and he showed that ugly side to himself here.

Still, it’s quite something for a former player to so openly admit to not liking a fellow professional like this, and it will be interesting to see the reaction of Man Utd fans to this tweet, especially as it’s coming from a former Liverpool player.