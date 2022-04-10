Liverpool set to be offered £66million transfer “to challenge Diogo Jota”

Liverpool are likely to be among the clubs offered to the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Jacque Talbot, speaking to Empire of the Kop.

The Reds will have been impressed with what they saw of Nunez in their recent Champions League clash, with the Uruguay international scoring in a 3-1 defeat, an causing problems for Jurgen Klopp’s defenders throughout the game.

The exciting young Uruguay international has enjoyed a superb run of form this season, and it’s no surprise that there are now plenty of transfer rumours linking him with a bigger club.

Talbot, a writer for the Daily Star and others, has now revealed that LFC are likely to be one of the teams in the mix for Nunez this summer, with the 22-year-old perhaps set to come in and compete with Diogo Jota for a place up front.

He told the Liverpool blog that Nunez would likely cost around £66million, and his recent change of agent should mean he’s on offer to top clubs, including Liverpool and others in the Premier League.

“With his new agent, Darwin Nunez will be offered to top Premier League clubs – and that undoubtedly means Liverpool will be asked to look at the striker,” Talbot said.

“My understanding, brought to you exclusively by Empire of the Kop, is that super-agent Jorge Mendes will offer the player to the top brass of English football. And despite the £125m release clause Benfica have put to his name, I understand it will take just over half that, about £66m, to seal the deal – maybe even less.

“In this campaign, Nunez has enjoyed his breakout season in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, scoring 31 times in 36 appearances.

“The 22-year-old could not have advertised himself better to Liverpool with a stunning performance against the Reds last week during their astounding 3-1 win.

“It was a game where, in addition to his neat goal, Nunez won four aerial duels, got off two key passes, and completed four dribbles.”

He added: “What could really attract Klopp is Nunez’s versatility in attack. He can play out on the flanks as well, giving the option of an infield rotation when needed.

“Make no mistake, this will be a player to challenge Diogo Jota in the number nine role. It’s no secret Klopp has adapted from the ultra-high press he had utilised before, meaning another Roberto Firmino – someone like Hugo Ekitike, won’t be looked at.

“But that’s not to say Nunez doesn’t have tremendous application when off the ball. He is a grafter, with 5.15 ball recoveries per-90 this season. Indeed, similarly to Jota, the South American enjoys collecting the ball from deep and finding passes that can break the opponent’s structure, meaning he will have no qualms playing that pseudo-false-nine role either.