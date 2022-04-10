Moyes confirms he was offered the signing of top Premier League star just months ago

West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted his club were recently offered the transfer of former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international ended up joining Brentford and has performed well for the club despite suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 less than a year ago.

Moyes admits Eriksen remains a top player, but seemed to hint he had some doubts about the player due to his health problems.

“Yes, he was mentioned to us – and to a few clubs about coming back,” said Moyes.

“Eriksen is a player a lot of people would look at and think, ‘my goodness’. But I think everybody was more unsure then. And to be honest there’s the huge Danish connection at Brentford, with the manager and some of their players.”

“They maybe had more insight on him than the rest of us – on his health and when he was going to come back. I don’t think he played for a couple of months after he first signed for Brentford. A lot of people wondered how it was going to work out.”

“He’s an inspiration to so many – to keep going and not give up. But I don’t think we ever doubted his footballing ability. Everybody recognises he’s a top footballer,” he added.