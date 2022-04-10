Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has criticised Paul Pogba for never truly committing himself to giving everything to deliver success to the club.

The France international has been a big disappointment since the excitement of his transfer from Juventus in 2016, and Meulensteen has offered his explanation as to why it’s gone wrong for the player in Manchester.

Meulensteen was highly regarded for the work he did alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford for a number of years, so he should know a thing or two about what it takes for a player like Pogba to succeed at Man Utd.

Pogba has shown world class ability at his previous club Juventus, as well as for the French national team, but it’s just never happened for him in the Premier League.

Meulensteen has blamed the player for this, even though others might well point to the fact that other top players have also struggled amid all the chaos under different managers at the club in the post-Ferguson era.

“Failure is a big word but has Pogba lived up to the expectations? I don’t think so,” Meulensteen told Stadium Astro.

“He knew what the expectations were when he came back, to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Not everything has clicked with the players around him or the system, does he actually suit the Premier League?

“What frustrated me a little bit is Paul has never really outspoken his commitment to United. He’s never came out there and said he’s going to stay and bring United back to where they belong.

“There’s always been issues over his future and that doesn’t sit well with the fans. It’s not just one player though, there’s many more issues that need to be addressed before United are going to get back on the right track.

“Since he’s come back it hasn’t really happened for him or Manchester United. I think he will leave now.”