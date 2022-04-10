Liverpool look to bolster defence with €25million-rated star

Liverpool will look to bolster defensive options this coming transfer window and have been linked with highly-acclaimed Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Goal.

Klopp’s side are just one of many teams monitoring the Brazilian, who has been tipped to leave the Turin outfit this summer – with rivals Juventus and Inter Milan hot on the Reds’ heels in their pursuit of the defender’s signature.

However, with Klopp already possessing Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez – it’s difficult to see where Bremer may fit into the German’s plans, and having started 28 of 30 games this season, it’s unlikely the Brazilian will be content with a role on the bench.

Bremer has had a pretty astronomical rise to stardom in the Serie A this season, having come into the league speaking no Italian, and admitting to his club’s local TV station last month, that he didn’t know how to man-mark.

“In Italy, one defends in a totally different way. In Brazil, man-marking doesn’t exist, but [former Torino boss Walter] Mazzarri taught me, together with his staff”, Bremer told Torino Channel.

With Liverpool already well-stocked in the centre-back department, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Bremer stay in Italy this summer, preferring a move to Juventus or Milan. With his understanding of the league, education on how to properly man-mark, and notably a couple of outstanding displays against Juve’s prolific forward, Dusan Vlahovic, Bremer’s trajectory may continue should he remain in the comfort of the Serie A.

Bremer is also yet to make an appearance for his national side, Brazil, and will surely be looking to creep onto the radar of Tite and Brazil’s extended squad selection ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter, should he be able to find a new club and extend his purple patch of form that he’s enjoyed much of this season.