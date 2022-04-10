Spurs look to secure transfer deal for in-form forward

Tottenham Hotspurs are keen to secure a permanent deal for in-form Juventus loanee, Dejan Kulusevski, who has enjoyed a fine spell at in north London this season, per Fabrizio Romano.

On January transfer deadline day, 2022, Spurs secured the loan signing of the Swedish winger from Juventus for an initial €10million fee to keep him at the club until 2023. Although the deal came with no obligation to buy, Spurs had the option to trigger a number of player incentives, as well as club targets, to ensure a set fee of €35million can be paid for the winger.

A mandatory buy clause will be triggered if; Kulusevski plays at least 50% of Premier League games, for a minimum of 45 minutes, and if Spurs can secure a Champions League spot at the end of the season. Both of these incentives appear more than viable at this moment in time, with Spurs occupying fourth spot, with a three-point lead over their north London rivals, and Kulusevski having a sizable part to play in that.

Kulusevski has contributed three goals and six assists in 11 Premier League games so far this season (Transfermarkt) and has given the club little choice, but to secure the player on a permanent basis after some dazzling displays since his loan move, and at just 21 years old, the young Swede will have many great seasons to come.

On top of the desire to secure this move, Antonio Conte is also keen to secure the signing of a traditional ‘no.10’ to accommodate Harry Kane according to Daily Mail, who has, at times, adopted a more creative role for Tottenham in recent months. The departures of the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Dele could recoup some finances to invest in Conte’s desired creative midfielder as he will look to improve on Spurs’ disappointing European campaign this season, should they qualify for next year’s competition.