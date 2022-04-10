Roma are rumoured to be leading the race for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard according to the Daily Mirror.

Juventus and AC Milan are also understood to be interested in the England international, who also maintains domestic attention from Newcastle and former loan side, West Ham.

Ultimately, it’s a reunion in Rome that seems most likely for Lingard, with his former United boss at the helm in Italy, who is quietly assembling an arsenal of English talent. Mourinho has already reunited with one former United player in Chris Smalling, who was snatched up by the Italian side in 2020 following a year loan spell. Since Jose’s arrival, he has added to the English core with the acquisitions of much in-form forward, Tammy Abraham – who has already equalled his top-flight scoring record with 15 goals for Roma so far this season, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who was struggling to find his place at Arsenal.

Lingard will be a free agent this summer after failing to agree terms on a new deal at Old Trafford, having hardly featured since his return from loan at West Ham. Despite interest from fellow giants of Italy – Juventus, and AC Milan, Roma are believed to have the advantage due to Lingard’s connection with the former-United boss. However, they will also have to fend off Lingard’s former side, West Ham, which may prove difficult having seen the 29-year-old almost instantly win over the east-London faithful during his loan spell last season, notching nine goals and five assists in just 16 Premier League matches.

On top of this, Newcastle could prove big players in the transfer rumour mill, boasting what will likely be the largest transfer and wage budget of the teams interested, Lingard may find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to stay in England and wear the black and white of the northeast.