Manchester United could reportedly encourage Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer, with some key figures behind the scenes believing that would be for the best.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult second spell at Old Trafford since he returned to the club from Juventus last summer, and it may be that this second stint with the Red Devils will end up being short lived.

According to the Daily Mail, some Man Utd figures believe Ronaldo should be encouraged to move on, though it’s not yet clear how the Glazers will feel about this.

The report also suggests that Erik ten Hag’s arrival as United manager might not be too good for Ronaldo, as he doesn’t look a good fit for the Dutchman’s style of play.

Ten Hag has done well at Ajax with a certain philosophy and style, and the Mail claim he has some concerns about taking the job at United, with ageing players like Ronaldo not looking ideal for how he wants his teams to play.

MUFC fans may be divided on this, as some will feel that whoever comes in as manager needs to build around a talent like Ronaldo.

Others may recognise, however, that the 37-year-old is now past his best, and a fresh start under someone like Ten Hag would probably be for the best.