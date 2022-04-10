Manchester United make decision after Cristiano Ronaldo investigation

Manchester United have made their decision, after investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo allegedly hit a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand and was caught on video, as reported by Sky Sports, via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese star issued an apology to the fan, inviting him to a Manchester United game in an Instagram post, as seen below.

After his apology, it’s being reported that Manchester United aren’t going to punish Ronaldo for his actions, according to The Sun.

The club did originally launch an investigation, but the report states that United are happy with his apology and won’t be investigating further.

Manchester United won’t want to punish one of their star players, who is already frustrated at the moment. If United had won yesterday, it’s unlikely he will have been involved in an incident.

The club will be wanting to keep Ronaldo happy and try to avoid any unnecessary confrontation with the Portuguese star.

The police are investigating the situation themselves, according to The Sun.