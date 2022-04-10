Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential summer transfer window deal for Barcelona misfit Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international has struggled at the Nou Camp, despite looking world class during his time at Lyon before leaving the Ligue 1 giants on a free last summer.

Despite his underwhelming spell at Barcelona, it seems top clubs still rate Depay highly, with Todo Fichajes claiming Arsenal could rival Newcastle for his signature this summer.

The Gunners could do with more quality up front, and Depay could be a fine purchase if he can get back to his best, with a move likely to be allowed as he’s fallen out of favour with Barca manager Xavi.

Tottenham have also recently been linked with Depay by Mundo Deportivo, and he could undoubtedly be an important addition to Antonio Conte’s side as well.

One suspects there will be the usual transfer rumours involving Harry Kane this summer, so Depay could help replace the England international – or perhaps persuade him to stay at the club if it represents part of a positive rebuilding job.

Spurs and Arsenal are both competing for a top four place, and one imagines whoever gets it could have a major edge in the race for Depay’s signature.