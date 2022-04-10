Newcastle and Arsenal transfer target Paulo Dybala is not interested in a move to either club.

Dybala is out of contract this summer, and Juventus will allow Dybala to leave the club.

According to FC Inter News, Dybala is aware of interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, but isn’t interested in either move. Inter Milan are believed to be a serious contender for the signature of the Argentine forward.

No reason was given for Dybala’s reasoning for rejecting both clubs, but as Inter Milan are a target of his, staying in Italy might be his favoured option.

Dybala has lived in Italy for almost ten years now, so may be comfortable in the country he has lived in since he was 18-years-old.

A move to Inter Milan makes sense, as they are yet to replace Romelu Lukaku. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko are regulars alongside Lautaro Martinez, but both forwards are nearing the end of their careers.

Dzeko has scored 13 league goals this season, but recently turned 36-years-old, so he’s unlikely to have too long left at the top of his game.